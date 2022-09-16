Konomi Network (KONO) Market Capitalization Tops $2.88 Million

Konomi Network (KONO) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $331,309.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official website is www.konomi.network/#. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork.

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

