Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.36 billion-$17.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.50 billion.

Shares of KSS opened at $28.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSS. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.20.

In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

