Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $154.89

Shares of Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $154.89 and last traded at $154.89, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.90.
Kingdee International Software Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.12 and its 200-day moving average is $205.39.
Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile
Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingdee International Software Group (KGDEY)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingdee International Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingdee International Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.