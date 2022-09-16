Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.94-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.48-$7.48 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $165.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.01. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

