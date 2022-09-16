Julie Papanek Grant Sells 87,647 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 87,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,586.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,575,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,654,351.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

  • On Thursday, September 15th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 51,281 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $1,171,770.85.

Shares of DAWN stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 639,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,097. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

DAWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

