JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 979,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 4.6% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $49,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,420,000 after buying an additional 149,414 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 354,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after acquiring an additional 122,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 37,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,344 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.15. 3,039,290 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17.

