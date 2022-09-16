JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Price Target to GBX 235

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 235 ($2.84) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut LondonMetric Property from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LNSPF remained flat at $2.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.