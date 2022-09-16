JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £125 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($151.04) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a £115 ($138.96) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.91) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £125 ($151.04) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £107.38 ($129.74).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

LON:AZN opened at £101.30 ($122.40) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a 1-year high of £115.40 ($139.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £108.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of £104.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £156.96 billion and a PE ratio of -172.28.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 76.40 ($0.92) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently -4.82%.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.