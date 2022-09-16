JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Target Price to €14.00

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.00 ($23.47) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grand City Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Grand City Properties from €16.80 ($17.14) to €11.20 ($11.43) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Grand City Properties Price Performance

Grand City Properties stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 885. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

