Johnson & Johnson Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 36,050 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 31% compared to the average volume of 27,550 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after buying an additional 3,912,430 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after buying an additional 3,627,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after buying an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.62. 272,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,235,801. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

