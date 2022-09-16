John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the August 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Down 1.4 %

HPF traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

In related news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $45,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPF. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $83,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $185,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 35.0% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $204,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

