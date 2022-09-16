John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the August 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Down 1.4 %
HPF traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $22.17.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPF. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $83,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $185,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 35.0% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $204,000.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
