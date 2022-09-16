Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) versus Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Financial Survey

Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Rating) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Perdoceo Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perdoceo Education has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.06%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Perdoceo Education 16.08% 18.62% 14.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Perdoceo Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Perdoceo Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Perdoceo Education $693.03 million 1.08 $109.64 million $1.57 7.03

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Jianzhi Education Technology Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment needed to operate the customer's systems, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media advertising services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences. The company also operates intellipath, a personalized learning platform; and a mobile application and two-way messaging platform. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total student enrollment of approximately 40,400 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

