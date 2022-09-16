Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Update

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSHGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the August 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jerash Holdings (US) Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,272. The firm has a market cap of $61.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $9.20.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.94 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JRSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRSH. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

