Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Update

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the August 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jerash Holdings (US) Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,272. The firm has a market cap of $61.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $9.20.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.94 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

JRSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRSH. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.