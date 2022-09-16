JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.65

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 4626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28.

Insider Activity

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 121,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,483.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,268,303 shares in the company, valued at $155,727,947.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 121,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,268,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,727,947.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 264,678 shares of company stock worth $3,573,883. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the second quarter worth $754,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 28.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 33,082 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 42.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 23,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the second quarter worth $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.