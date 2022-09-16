Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 780 ($9.42) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 880 ($10.63).

TATE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.27) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.30) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 876.25 ($10.59).

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

TATE opened at GBX 712.60 ($8.61) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 11,876.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 778.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 760.21. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of GBX 696.20 ($8.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 912.57 ($11.03).

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.