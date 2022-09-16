Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) to Hold

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novozymes A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.00. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $613.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

