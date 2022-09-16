JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the August 15th total of 313,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 891.5 days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JDDSF remained flat at $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

