JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the August 15th total of 313,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 891.5 days.
JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JDDSF remained flat at $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $15.65.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
