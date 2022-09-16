Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Short Interest Up 51.6% in August

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JGGC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at $258,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JGGC opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

