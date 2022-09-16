Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,352,000 after purchasing an additional 641,965 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,439,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,179,000 after purchasing an additional 589,091 shares during the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $58,590,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 409,597 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:J traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.42. 2,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on J shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

