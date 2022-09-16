Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.00.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.56. 678,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,792. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.05. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $225,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

