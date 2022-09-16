Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 173,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,128,294. The company has a market cap of $49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 265.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,329,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after buying an additional 2,417,611 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after buying an additional 340,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 112.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,574,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after buying an additional 1,363,705 shares during the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

