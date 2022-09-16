Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.
Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.
Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 173,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,128,294. The company has a market cap of $49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.89.
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
