iStar (NYSE:STAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 75,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 891,735 shares.The stock last traded at $12.98 and had previously closed at $13.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

iStar Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

iStar Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iStar

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iStar by 207.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in iStar by 87.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iStar during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in iStar by 19.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in iStar during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

