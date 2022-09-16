IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Stock Price Down 1.6%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.28 and last traded at C$4.33. 127,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 136,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.

IsoEnergy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 28.36, a current ratio of 28.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$422.00 million and a P/E ratio of -18.59.

Get IsoEnergy alerts:

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that IsoEnergy Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.