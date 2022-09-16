iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,035. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.21. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

