iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.8% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.94 on Friday, reaching $237.60. 28,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,879. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.69 and its 200-day moving average is $248.77.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

