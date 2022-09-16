iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.80. 25,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,950. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $112.29 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.