iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,192,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,780,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.28. The stock had a trading volume of 37,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,963. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

