iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $3.66 on Friday, hitting $223.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,330. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.16 and a 12-month high of $280.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.18.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

