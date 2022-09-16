iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $225.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.03 and a 200-day moving average of $229.29. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

