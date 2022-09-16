iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 3.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $91,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,146,000 after acquiring an additional 714,029 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,672,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,563 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,458,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,182,000 after purchasing an additional 225,163 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,597 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.94.

