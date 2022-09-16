iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,554,000 after acquiring an additional 292,043 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,698 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,994 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $37.70. 2,637,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,917,672. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

