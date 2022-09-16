iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,076 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,000 after buying an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,743,385 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

