iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 791.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,354 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 97,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,883,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,273,900. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

