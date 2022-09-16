iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is First Citizens Financial Corp’s Largest Position

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 791.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,354 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 97,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,883,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,273,900. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

