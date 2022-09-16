iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stake Lifted by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 988,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,930 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 4.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $44,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 43,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth $755,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,746,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 406,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,253,000 after acquiring an additional 264,479 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ACWX stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 56,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,168. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44.

