iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 208,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IBMP opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.