iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,910 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $26,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644,129 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.64. 10,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,499. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.72.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.