iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Holdings Decreased by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,382. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $70.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average is $55.62.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.