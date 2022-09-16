iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,495 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IEMG traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $46.47. 508,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,157,691. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $64.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02.

