iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,195,665 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.07.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.