iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,545 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.94. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

