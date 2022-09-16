iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Raised by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,169,000 after purchasing an additional 393,593 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.30. 12,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,178. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.76. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.31 and a 1-year high of $107.10.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.