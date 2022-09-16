Ironveld (LON:IRON) Shares Down 3.5%

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Rating) shares fell 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). 1,934,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,383,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

Ironveld Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.75.

About Ironveld

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Caerphilly, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

