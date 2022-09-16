Investec Lowers Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) to Hold

Investec lowered shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCXLF. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,144 ($13.82) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.81) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,098.80.

Hiscox Price Performance

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

