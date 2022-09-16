Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on the stock.
Investec Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IVTJF opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. Investec Group has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $6.70.
Investec Group Company Profile
