Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on the stock.

Investec Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IVTJF opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. Investec Group has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

