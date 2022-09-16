Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Investar to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of Investar stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $20.20. 14,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,956. The stock has a market cap of $202.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. Investar has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $23.72.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $28.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 million. Investar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 14.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Investar will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Investar by 19.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 160,309 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 1st quarter worth about $1,131,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth about $742,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Investar by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

