Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Investar to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.
Investar Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Investar stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $20.20. 14,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,956. The stock has a market cap of $202.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. Investar has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $23.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Investar by 19.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 160,309 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 1st quarter worth about $1,131,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth about $742,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Investar by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Investar
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
