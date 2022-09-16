Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCH) Shares Up 0.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $142.61 and last traded at $141.80. 3,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 7,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.52.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.91.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.