Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Position Increased by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 210.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 118,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $126,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $62.44. 128,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,560,910. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $58.16 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.37.

