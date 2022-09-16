Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 1,124.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:RYE traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,947. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $82.02.

