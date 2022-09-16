Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,006,536. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

